Matt Damon, daughter Isabella steal the spotlight with hilarious red-carpet exchange

Matt Damon shared a sweet father-daughter moment with his firstborn, Isabella, at a recent event.

​On Monday, the Good Will Hunting star walked the red carpet of the 2026 CFDA Awards with his 20-year-old daughter Isabella.

​Speaking to People, Matt gushed over his daughter, joking that they both give each other advice.

​“We both have trouble answering questions seriously,” Matt quipped when asked about their advice to one another.

​He noted with a laugh, “And so I think we advise each other to try to answer questions more seriously.”

​On the other hand, Isabella, who has also dipped her toes in modelling, shared how she has been giving advice to her famous father

​“I feel like I’ve been teaching you, giving you advice for a long time,” the aspiring model told her dad.

​“For a long time. Yeah, for a long time," Matt agreed.

​Isabella continued, “And this is part of the natural progression.

​“This is where it was bound to wind up,” Matt said hysterically.

​Jokes aside, Matt took a moment to shower his daughter with praise and hoped she would have a bright future.

​“No, she’s a wonderful, wonderful young woman and I don’t give her advice in the sense that I worry about her,” the doting dad gushed.

​“But I’m really excited to see what she does with her life," Matt added.

For those unversed, Matt welcomed three more daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella with his wife Luciana Damon. He is also step father to Luciana's daughter Alexia whom she welcomed with her previous partner.