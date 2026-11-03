Matt Damon, daughter Isabella steal the spotlight with hilarious red-carpet exchange

Matt Damon gets unexpected advice from his first born amid rare appearance at a recent event

By Maliha Javed
Published November 03, 2026
Matt Damon, daughter Isabella steal the spotlight with hilarious red-carpet exchange
Matt Damon, daughter Isabella steal the spotlight with hilarious red-carpet exchange

Matt Damon shared a sweet father-daughter moment with his firstborn, Isabella, at a recent event.

​On Monday, the Good Will Hunting star walked the red carpet of the 2026 CFDA Awards with his 20-year-old daughter Isabella.

​Speaking to People, Matt gushed over his daughter, joking that they both give each other advice.

​“We both have trouble answering questions seriously,” Matt quipped when asked about their advice to one another.

​He noted with a laugh, “And so I think we advise each other to try to answer questions more seriously.”

Matt Damon, daughter Isabella steal the spotlight with hilarious red-carpet exchange

​On the other hand, Isabella, who has also dipped her toes in modelling, shared how she has been giving advice to her famous father

​“I feel like I’ve been teaching you, giving you advice for a long time,” the aspiring model told her dad.

​“For a long time. Yeah, for a long time," Matt agreed.

​Isabella continued, “And this is part of the natural progression.

​“This is where it was bound to wind up,” Matt said hysterically.

​Jokes aside, Matt took a moment to shower his daughter with praise and hoped she would have a bright future.

​“No, she’s a wonderful, wonderful young woman and I don’t give her advice in the sense that I worry about her,” the doting dad gushed.

​“But I’m really excited to see what she does with her life," Matt added.

For those unversed, Matt welcomed three more daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella with his wife Luciana Damon. He is also step father to Luciana's daughter Alexia whom she welcomed with her previous partner.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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