Florida plane crash: Jet broke apart before fiery crash killed nine, NTSB says

The Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Greenacres, near West Palm Beach, on Sunday afternoon

A private jet that crashed in South Florida, killing all nine people on board, appeared to have started breaking apart before hitting the ground, US investigators said Monday.

The Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Greenacres, near West Palm Beach, on Sunday afternoon, bursting into flames and leaving a large crater.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Tom Chapman said investigators had found signs that parts of the aircraft separated mid-air.

“We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact. We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site,” Chapman said.

According to air traffic control recordings obtained by LiveATC.net, the pilot reported ice building up on the aircraft and moderate turbulence before declaring an emergency.

“We’re descending 8,000 — mayday, mayday — we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot told controllers.

Moments later, the pilot warned: “We’re going to crash into the ground.”

Footage showed the jet banking sharply before crashing and exploding.

The aircraft had departed Austin, Texas, and was travelling to the Bahamas.

Around 77 mobile homes near the crash site were evacuated, with residents moved to a shelter.