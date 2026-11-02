New details about woman taken to royal residence by Epstein revealed

A young woman described as a travelling massage therapist was allegedly brought to Balmoral Castle by Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions, freshly uncovered documents from the vast Epstein files have revealed.

Police Scotland has confirmed it has opened an inquiry into activities at the royal estate.

The investigation, announced last week, centres on the conduct of Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Scottish Highland retreat belonging to the Royal Family.

Records surfacing on Sunday from the trove of more than three million documents indicate that a 2019 FBI interview with one of Epstein's alleged victims claimed that at least two women were taken to the 50,000-acre estate.

According to GB News police said they have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, “but these are at a very early stage."

In the FBI interview transcript, first reported by The Mail on Sunday, the alleged victim recounted how she had travelled globally with the billionaire financier. Maxwell reportedly called this woman her "little sister."

When FBI agents questioned her about other "travelling" massage therapists who accompanied Epstein on his travels, she reportedly identified a second woman, whose name was redacted from the released documents, as someone who "came to Balmoral and Palm Beach a few times".

According to the Mail on Sunday, the alleged victim told investigators she had personally encountered Mountbatten-Windsor on several occasions but described "no strange experiences" during those meetings.