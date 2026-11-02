Prince Harry landed harsh life lesson: ‘Forgiveness cannot be earned especially not in months’

Prince Harry has once again found himself on the receiving end of criticism, and this time it comes directly from a piece for the Daily Express.

The piece, helmed by royal reporter Jasmine Carey talks at length about the importance of intention, motivation, and being transparent. But also included a few choice words by the writer.

It started with her pointing out how much the Sussexes can gain from this trip back to the Duke’s homeland.

While sharing her thoughts about the life lessons that await made her say, “I think Harry and Meghan can learn something from their two months of living back in the UK so far. I think they need to understand why the public can’t forgive and forget – I mean, they really didn’t hold back from criticising Britain and the monarchy – and they should apologise.”

“They also need to know that improving their image will take time,” she also said when getting a second wind.

Because in truth it “will be a long process in which they will need to prove themselves” and will require that they prove they “aren’t just back in the UK for financial reasons.”

Especially because Brits above all else “value genuine motives more than anything else,” in her view.

As for what this trip may bring, given that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet seem to be assimilating for the long haul, the source said, “it will only be a matter of time before more people see the positives Harry and Meghan have and bring. There are many. But forgiveness cannot be earned overnight, and clearly it can’t be earned in two months either.”