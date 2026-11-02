Barbra Streisand leads tribute to ‘giant of Hollywood’ Martin Erlichman

Barbra Streisand has paid a heartfelt to her late manager, Martin Erlichman.

On Sunday, family representatives announced that Erlichman had died at the age of 97 the previous day of "age-related causes."

"To the world, he was a giant of Hollywood; to us, he was a deeply devoted and loving father, husband, grandfather and rock," they commented. "We feel his loss deeply but are endlessly proud of the life he lived and the indelible mark he left on the world."

Following the news, Streisand was among the first to pay tribute to Erlichman, who discovered her when she was 19 and managed her career for more than six decades.

"Although Marty lived a long and full life, nothing can prepare you for the reality of losing someone so dear," the 84-year-old shared on Instagram. "I truly thought he would live forever. In my eyes, he was simply indestructible - always by my side, through everything. And we never even had a contract. Marty can never be replaced, and I will be forever grateful for his friendship, loyalty and unwavering support."

Erlichman negotiated all of Streisand's contracts and produced her 2000 Millennium Concert as well as 2006-2007 world tour.

He also served as an executive producer on her TV specials, including the 1994 programme, Barbra: The Concert, for which he earned an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award.

Other high-profile clients included comedian Joan Rivers, boxer George Foreman, and actor Chevy Chase.

Martin Erlichman is survived by his wife, Miko Mayama Erlichman, their son, and four grandchildren.