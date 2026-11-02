Leigh Francis set to join new season of 'Get Me Out Of Here!'?

Leigh Francis could join the new season of the reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

On Sunday, an insider confirmed to The Sun that the 53-year-old comedian is in "advanced talks" to join this year's series of the ITV series.

This update comes after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly encouraged Leigh to take part in the jungle survival show.

"Leigh, come on! This is our plea to you. Get in the jungle. You know you want to. It’s a lot of fun, and we’ll be there," Ant told Leigh during an episode of the podcast, Hanging Out with Ant and Dec.

Declan added, "If we got Leigh Francis in the jungle . . . and we had to stand by and watch him do a trial, let’s try and make that happen."

Elsewhere, supermodel Leomie Anderson is set to appear in the show.

"Obviously Leomie looks sensational and bosses are over the moon she could be joining this year’s line-up," the source told the outlet. "But though Leomie is a glamorous model, she’s also a tough cookie underneath.

"She has what it takes to conquer the jungle," the insider continued. "Leomie wants to be an inspiration to young women.

"She wants to show that anything is possible when you put your mind to it," a tipster added.