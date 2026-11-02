Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver breaks silence after sister's firing from late star's museum

Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver is standing with his sister Rebecca Seaver after her termination from Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum.

​The late legendary musician's former security manager took to his official Facebook account on Saturday and spoke out in defense of his sister.

​"I am very proud of my sister Rebecca Seaver and her endeavors building Dolly’s archive and museum," Bryan wrote.

​He went on to say, "My cousin Danielle Parton is my closest family and my buddy. We are nearest in age and have always been pals."

Rebecca Seaver and Dolly Parton

​Bryan raved over Dolly's sister, noting, "I have always and will forever sing her praises and support her as she goes about her journey and career."

​He added, Both of these women are dynamos in their fields and there is no feud between us. I love them both with all my heart."

​Insiders told TMZ that Dolly's estate fired Rebecca from her executive director position at the museum located at her Nashville-based SongTeller Hotel.

​Even the staff that used to work under her were also terminated with Rebecca.

​The outlet also reported that Rebecca worked on the showcase with Dolly's sister Rachel Parton George, which initially opened in September.

​Meanwhile, Bryan has also been fired from his position as Dolly's longtime security manager days after her death, after her estate alleged that Bryan threatened to destroy the late country singer's estate and its staff.

​For those unversed, Dolly Parton died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.