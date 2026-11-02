GTA 6: All details revealed so far

GTA 6 is 17 days away, and the gap between what Rockstar has confirmed and what the internet has made up has never been wider. Thirteen years after GTA 5, the game has survived two delays, a wave of stolen footage and a rumour mill that runs daily.

Here's what's official, what's leaked and what's still guesswork.

When is the GTA 6 release date, and could it slip again?

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be released on November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Initially, its release was scheduled for 2025, then moved to May 2026, and finally, November.

The CEO of Take-Two has reaffirmed the new date, with pre-orders, a preload schedule, and a launch trailer already made available. Nothing in the information found suggests a further postponement.





How much does GTA 6 cost, and what's in each edition?

The Standard Edition is priced at $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99. Purchase or preorder either of these editions until November 20 and receive the Vintage Vice City Pack as well. Preorder digitally and receive an additional bonus of a free one-month subscription to GTA+.

Boxed versions of the game will have a downloadable code only and not the disc itself. You will be able to purchase them starting November 12 to preload the game.

When does GTA 6 preload start?

Preloading opens on November 12, a week before launch, for digital pre-orders and boxed copies. The files stay locked until November 19. Rockstar has given the date but not the exact unlock time, so check your console store's countdown.

How big is the download? Rockstar hasn't said. A figure of about 210GB is circulating, but it isn't official. Free up plenty of space before the 12th.





Is GTA 6 coming to PC?

Not officially. Rockstar has announced PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only. On October 13 GamesBeat reported, citing four anonymous sources, that a PC version is planned for the first quarter of 2027. Rockstar hasn't commented.

GTA 5 reached consoles in September 2013 and PC in April 2015. And if you were hoping to stream it on PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox's Matthew Ball denied that on October 7.

What has Rockstar actually shown of GTA 6 gameplay?

The Extended Look for August 27 featured a 26-minute-long video on Netflix and YouTube. As Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals, you get to operate in the state of Leonida, where Vice City replaces Miami.

The details have been further expanded in the 430th issue of Edge magazine, available since October 29. The map is about twice the size of that of GTA 5 and with narrower streets and longer days. The police create a profile of you based on your car, clothing and accomplices, so car changes and wardrobe changes really do count.

There is a new criminal profile that evaluates your actions from "Professional" to "Irredeemable". Car stealing became more difficult, as some stolen cars come with trackers.

What are the GTA 6 leaks, and are they real?

The leaks began on August 18, when a group calling itself Cyberleek posted gameplay clips and map images. Take-Two began takedowns and sought data from Microsoft and Discord to trace the source. Rockstar later apologised to fans and called the leaks heartbreaking.

On October 8, a roughly 25-minute clip followed. Rockstar hasn't commented on it, and its authenticity is unverified. Press reports say the leaked material appears to come from an older build, so it may not reflect the finished game. One analysis put the drop in Take-Two's market value at around $2.8 billion in two days.

It contains spoilers and explicit scenes, and pages offering a "GTA 6 download" are not official.

What is still unconfirmed about GTA 6?

PC release: the first quarter of 2027 is a rumour from anonymous sources.

Download size and unlock time: neither is official yet.

Budget: Rockstar hasn't published a figure, so any number is an estimate.

The leaks: Rockstar hasn't confirmed what's genuine and what comes from older builds.

The next real answers arrive on 12 November, when preloads open and the store pages show the final file size.