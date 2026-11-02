'I'm A Celeb' star Wayne Sleep announces cancer diagnosis

I'm A Celebrity star Wayne Sleep has confirmed that he is battling cancer.

The 78-year-old British dancer shared the devastating news with his fans on social media on Sunday.

Wayne revealed that he is "undergoing treatment for cancer," but he remains "optimistic about his future."

"A few people have commented that I haven't been looking quite my usual self recently, so I thought I would share an update," he penned on Instagram.

"Since the summer, I have been undergoing treatment for cancer," Wayne revealed. "I'm pleased to say that the treatment appears to be working, and I am on the mend thanks to all at the Royal Marsden and am looking forward to getting back to full strength."

The former Royal Ballet dancer added, "I'm in good spirits and feeling positive about the future. Thank you to everyone for their kindness and concern."

"Photo here on Friday at Kew Gardens looking at the wonderful Henry Moore exhibition. Much love, Wayne x," Wayne concluded.

This announcement comes 11 years after he battled prostate cancer.

For those unaware, Wayne appeared on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2003.