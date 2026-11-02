New update drops on Thomas Markle and it threatens any chance he’ll face the law

Meghan Markle’s father just did something that might make it nearly impossible for anyone to move forward with the investigation.

The report that was just unearthed yesterday claims he entered a care home, for people suffering from dementia and the report has since hit mainstream media with an uproar.

What is pertinent to mention is that this transfer was made to a memory care facility, according to The Sun.

As for what this means regarding the investigation, that has been shared by Florida-based lawyer, Spencer Kuvin.

In his exact words Mr Kuvin said, “you can't just barge into a memory care facility and conduct an interview. Any decent lawyer would be able to get that interview struck [off] and the FBI know that.”

This proves to become a big hurdle in the Philippines’ efforts to ensure he faces the “full extent of the law” after child porn was found by his son, among the 82-year-olds’ things.

What is the Allegation?

The allegation, revealed initially by The Sun claims, “the sickening hoard at his home in the Philippines, where Thomas Jnr found it.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”

Has Thomas Markle Jr. Spoken Out?

He has, and according to the outlet, claims, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Why Was Thomas Markle Jr. Going Through His Father’s Storage Boxes?

This question has also been raging, and the outlet claims, he “triggered the investigation” after “searching for a phone for his Filipino girlfriend’s father in boxes of Thomas Snr’s belongings.”

In one of the mobiles, a 15-minute video of naked little girls came up, and in many others, the victims were no older than 11, and some of the images involved sex acts actually going on.