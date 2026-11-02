Pete Davidson, ex Elsie Hewitt share rare family moment months after split
The comedian and the model welcomed their first daughter in December 2025
Pete Davidson and his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt set aside their grudges and came together as a family of three to celebrate their daughter Scottie's first Halloween.
Several months after they parted ways, the pair stepped out in an epic Sopranos-themed family costume.
The doting mom also took to her Instagram account to share insights into her holiday celebrations.
Along with a carousel, she made a funny reference to the HBO drama and captioned her post, “Smells like Halloween.”
Pete and Elsie's little one dressed as Tony Soprano, donned a robe and rode in a wagon while the proud parents also joined the fun by dressing up as other Sopranos characters.
Meanwhile, Scottie is all set to turn one in December.
It is pertinent to mention that Pete and Elsie parted ways in May after more than one year of dating.
Speaking to Page Six about their co-parenting dynamic in July, their rep said in a statement, “We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority."
They added, “And we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us.”
Pete gushed over his fatherhood experience, telling Variety in September, “Scottie is my whole life."
He noted, “I was living or dying on this business and what I thought people thought of me. It was all validation and ‘If I do this, then I’ll do that.’ But as soon as I saw her for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh my God, none of this f*****’ matters at all. It’s a job. If I get to do cool stuff, great; if not, cool, I get to be home more with my kid.’”
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