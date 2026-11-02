Savannah Chrisley reveals details of her secret wedding to Jason Galanis

Savannah Chrisley has shared some rare insights into her secret wedding to businessman Jason Galanis.

The 29-year-old TV personality appeared on the inaugural episode of Golden Tate’s YouTube show, The Golden Ticket, where she confirmed that she and Jason quietly exchanged vows in the Cayman Islands in July.

“I’m not public about anything. We ended up getting married in the Cayman Islands in July,” Savannah told Golden.

“So we did everything there, but we haven’t filed [in the U.S.] because then it will be public record, right?” she continued.

Savannah, who is currently expecting her first child, added that she still plans to host a large wedding ceremony next year.

“The wedding is in May. The wedding was supposed to be in January, [but] I have a real-life wedding crasher,” the reality star said, motioning toward her growing belly.

For those unaware, Savannah announced her pregnancy on Instagram on October 27.

“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum penned.

"Just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!" she added.