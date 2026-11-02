Rachel Bilson reveals unique way to keep her humility

Rachel Bilson recently got candid and opened up about how her parents kept her sanity intact after she shot to stardom.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine to promote her new movie, Christmas at the Kringles, the 45-year-old American actress was asked about maintaining a balanced approach in life, especially after stepping into the entertainment world.

Bilson shared, “I would say I have a really good mom. Both of my parents, growing up, [were] very grounded. They didn’t want me to start acting until I finished school.”

“My dad’s side of the family is in this business,” she said. “So, they also taught me to do my job and do it well.”

The How I Met Your Mother star revealed that she tries her best to maintain a strong bond with people she has known the longest in life and it is something that keeps her grounded.

“I just have really good friends. They’ve been my best friends for 30 years. Really great family — my brother, my sisters — everyone,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Rachel Bilson is the mother of a daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, 12, with her former partner, Hayden Christensen.