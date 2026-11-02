King Charles cannot ‘fool’ public over Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles was behind the return of Prince William and Prince Harry, it is claimed.

His Majesty, apparently did not know about the sudden return of Harry and Meghan, orchestrated the entire move at the back end.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes claims l: "The public are not fooled. They know Charles is behind the return of Harry. They do not buy the line that he didn't know, that the King was as surprised as anyone to find his younger son setting up home in the Cotswolds."

Sykes added: "They the public drew the obvious conclusion: that the King has wanted Harry home all along and done nothing to prevent it, even at terrific cost to a legacy already trashed by Andrew (Mountbatten Windsor)."

The monarch is on his nine-day Caribbean tour, but back in the UK, the royal family received an upsetting update.

According to the latest poll, the king's popularity has dropped, an alarming piece of news for the royals.

However, a Palace aide sent a clear message that the monarch is "confident" in how he is handling his royal duties and the family crisis.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Palace's source said, "Yes. That is why he takes the actions he does - and has done." King Charles is not only the head of the family but also the Head of State. An insider shared, "Busy people get lots done.

"The King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day - and often by the hour."

It is important to note that Andrew has once again returned to the news after Police Scotland shared that it is investigating Andrew's visits to Balmoral with Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.



