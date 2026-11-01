Savannah Guthrie begs for answers nine months after mom Nancy's disappearance

Months later, Savannah Guthrie again took to social media — as her mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for nine months — to make a compassionate plea for answers about her missing mother.



This time, she shared the post featuring the drawing of her daughter, showing a rainy scene and an umbrella alongside some words.

However, those words reflect on the pain the Guthrie family has been going through since Nancy's disappearance and the lack of answers about her loved one's whereabouts ever since.

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today,” she said, adding, "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy.”

That wasn't the end — Savannah shared a second photo, a throwback snap of her with her mother.

“The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not, and it never will be,” she said.

She continued, “Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”



The post comes as authorities recently updated the public that the investigation into Nancy's case is ongoing, as she has been missing for nine months.