Kanye West draws record-breaking crowd despite past controversies

Once, Kanye West had been shunned from the industry in the wake of his anti-Semitic controversies, and some critics even went on to describe him as a 'pariah' at the time.

Fast-forward to now, and the picture appears to have changed dramatically.

According to the Houston Chronicle, at his latest concert at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Ye drew a record-breaking crowd — around 80,210 attended, breaking the rap concert attendance record.

At the venue — West, the first performance in Houston since 2019 — he performed for nearly three hours.

The Chicago rapper perched on the iconic Earth-like stage — a key highlight of the Donda rapper comeback tour — performed several of his hit tracks.

Beyond the tracks, the Flashing Lights rapper also brought in Playboi Carti, who performed several tracks alongside Ye.

But Carti wasn't the only performer on Ye's stage — his daughter North West was another.

In an elaborate make-up style, North belted out three tracks before leaving the stage; Ye hugged her as she left.

Among the thousands of attendees, Drake was also there, watching West perform on stage, leading some fans to speculate the beef between them may come to an end for good.