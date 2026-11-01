Michael Douglas feels 'proud' of his life before wife Catherine Zeta-Jones?

Michael Douglas recently claimed that his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, didn’t have “veto power” over his memoir, One Helluva Ride.

For those unaware, the 82-year-old American actor and film producer and the 57-year-old Welsh actress met in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France and tied the knot in November 2000 at New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The couple, who welcomed two children together, Dylan (born 2000) and Carys (born 2003), parted ways for a short time in 2013 and reconciled in 2014.

CNN’s Coming Up invited Douglas, where he promoted his new book, revealing that his wife Zeta-Jones “would not have veto power” over anything he has shared in his memoir; however, he made sure to not add anything to it if she would not sit well with her.

He stated that the life he lived before his current life is what he calls, “B.C. — Before Catherine.”

Douglas quipped, “When I was making Romancing the Stone and carrying on with Kathleen Turner, Catherine was 7 years old.”

“People have a life, and I’m very proud of the chapter on Catherine and speaking about my love for her. I think she understands me by now after 26 years,” the Fatal Attraction star quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who have a 25-year age gap, share the exact same birthday, i.e., September 25, 2026.