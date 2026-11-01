Martha Stewart faces backlash as Halloween 2026 promotional stunt backfires

Martha Stewart perhaps did not anticipate what reaction would follow in the wake of her costume for this year's Halloween.



In the post, which the lifestyle mogul posted on Instagram, the 85-year-old dressed up as a hungry poor person.

In the photo, Stewart wore torn, dirty clothes, and dirt smeared her face.

To notch up her exaggerated get-up, she held a clipboard that read, "I AM HUNGRY; HELP ME!"



But it has not been a casual ready-up for the spooky festival; rather, it was reportedly a part of business promotion.

Given Stewart's credentials as a businesswoman, according to TMZ, the photo was the advertisement for her Halloween-themed candles.

Meanwhile, those candles have been sold through QVC — a shipping company in the U.S.

However, the promotion, in what netizens say, a bizarre way backfired — with criticism ranging from demeaning poor people to displaying insensitivity against poverty given the enormous wealth she has.

Against the backdrop of an avalanche of criticism, Stewart deleted the post; however, its screenshots — already taken by the users — began to circulate on the internet.