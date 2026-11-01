Trump says he is open to inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit with Putin

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would be delighted to extend an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in Florida in December after Washington's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the press at his Mar-a-Lago compounds in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked whether he would extend an invitation to Zelenskyy.

Trump responded, “I would, I would, No problem.”

In September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington had extended an invitation to Moscow despite ongoing hostilities. Ukraine is not a G20 member but Ukrainian officials have hitherto taken part in the group’s sessions as visiting attendees.

According to Rubio, the decision to invite Zelenskyy resides with Trump and he hinted that an invitation could be weighed for its diplomatic utility.

Earlier in his exchange with reporters, Trump mentioned his discussion with Zelenskyy, expressing assurance that the hostilities would be resolved.

The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026 with the leaders’ summit taking place on December 14-15 in Miami, Florida, at Trump National Doral-a golf resort owned by the sitting president.