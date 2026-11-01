5 video games releasing in November 2026 worth playing

Nintendo and Rockstar have parked their biggest games exactly two weeks apart: Ocarina of Time on 5 November and GTA 6 on 19 November. Between them sit a $9.99 descent through a giant tree, a Shrek remaster and a horror game about proving who you are.

Here are the video games releasing in November 2026 that deserve your attention, in release-date order.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake (5 November)

The 1998 adventure of Link comes back as an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Zelda. The company has announced improved graphics, full voice acting for cutscenes, more dialogue, orchestral music and improved controls for cameras and movement.

You are still playing Link trying to defeat Ganondorf, with the musical themes of the Ocarina that create transformations in the world, as well as dungeons that reward those who explore the environment. If you missed the first Nintendo 64 edition, then this is your chance.

Where the Seeds Fall (5 November)

This one flips the usual climb. A Blight has forced humanity to build homes in the branches of an enormous World Tree, and you play a man who has lost everything. He meets a Fell Child, a being regarded as an omen of disaster, and the two head for the surface.

You read the wind, judge your landings and take leaps of faith. It comes from CygamesEdge and ZEREO, launches on PS5, Switch 2 and Steam, and costs $9.99. A free Steam demo is already out.

DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered (10 November)

Aspyr is remastering the 2004 film-based game using new textures, a more polished interface, 4K visuals and improved cutscenes.

The biggest addition is multiplayer for up to four players, via either local co-op or online or both. It is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch and PC priced at $29.99. Just remember that this is a remaster and not a remake.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (19 November)

This time, Rockstar comes back to Vice City in Leonida. In this game, you will be following Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the duo that makes up the plot.

It is 13 years since GTA 5, so there are high expectations. After multiple delays from 2025 and May 2026, the CEO of Take-Two has once again confirmed 19 November. It is exclusively available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Am I Nima (27 November)

HO! Games and Outersloth's psychological horror game starts with a girl who has lost her memories, locked in a basement by her mother. Your job is to convince her you really are her daughter.

You combine words to talk, and your choices decide whether she trusts you. The developers have announced 13 endings. It's a PC release on Steam.

Black Friday lands on 27 November, so your wallet will be tested as hard as your calendar.