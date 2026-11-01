Are Katie Price and Lee Andrews getting back together?

Katie Price and Lee Andrews have sparked reconciliation with an unexpected matching post on social media.

On Saturday, the estranged couple appeared to have given another chance to their troubled marriage after Lee tagged Katie in a post about soulmates on Instagram.

Hours later, Katie left her fans stunned by sharing the same post without tagging Lee.

Katie's move further ignited reconciliation rumours.

The post read, "They say soulmates recognise each other instantly. I think that's why I felt so comfortable from the start. I didn't need time to understand how much you mean to me.

"My heart already knew. You're not just my person, you're my forever."

Just weeks before her latest post, Katie was also seen wearing her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Lee has also been seen wearing his wedding ring and has followed Katie again on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Katie removed all pictures of herself with Lee from her social media accounts last month.

During her September appearance on Good Morning Britain, Katie confirmed that her marriage to Lee was over, admitting she feels “embarrassed” after realising the man she fell in love with may not have been who she thought he was.

“I feel embarrassed because I feel he scammed my heart,” she told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

“I feel like he scammed my heart and stole my trust that I had, and me defending a man constantly because he made me believe that, ‘Kate, come on, you know I’m not like this,’” she added.

Although Katie said she still loved Lee, she admitted she could no longer trust him.

“I love him, but who is he?” she said. “I love the man I met, but I just can’t take it. I’m not stupid.”

Katie further mentioned, “I’ve been stupid. Well, obviously, I was stupid to fall for him. Now it’s really sad.”