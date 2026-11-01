John Ritter's widow Amy Yasbeck shares heartbreaking update on life 23 years after his death

John Ritter's widow Amy Yasbeck made a heartfelt confession about her late husband more than two decades after his death.

For those unversed, John died in September 2003, after suffering an aortic dissection, a serious condition in which the body's main artery tears. At the time the late actor was working on the set of 8 Simple Rules.

Now, John's widower, Amy, who was married to him for four years told Page Six that she still talks to her late husband.

"I check in all the time. … I talk to him every day," Amy noted.

The Pretty Woman actress shared that even John's three children from his first marriage often remember him through things they believe he would have enjoyed, like watching a comedy show.

She explained those moments feel "like John is with us or beside us when we’re watching something entertaining".

Amy further added, "John was such a good audience. He loved being on stage. He loved to be in an audience."

It is pertinent to mention that Amy and John met in 1990 while working on Pretty Woman set.

The actress, who shares one son with John, admitted she misses watching him be a father the most.

"That encompasses everything. His humanity, his comedy, his empathy, his frustration at the world."

Even after two decades of his passing, people still approach Amy and tell her how much John meant to them.

She added, "He really affected people that way."