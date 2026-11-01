Leni Klum gives honest response to taking over mom heidi’s Halloween party

Nobody can match Heidi Klum when it comes to Halloween celebrations, her daughter Leni Klum has admitted.

The 22-year-old model, who landed at her mother's annual Halloween party in New York dressed as Miss Piggy, revealed whether she would ever host her own Halloween party.

“I don't think anyone can fill in her shoes at all when it comes to Halloween,” Leni declared to E News!.

"I just love coming and I love dressing up. I love seeing her costume in person. She does better and better every single year, which I didn't even think is possible."

Moreover, Leni was as shocked as Heidi's fans after seeing the Queen of Halloween's gruesome severed hand costume this year.

She said she was "speechless" after seeing it.

"I saw it online first because I came a little late, and I just kept rewatching the video over and over. But in person, it's so much crazier than just seeing a photo or a video online. It's so real and creepy, and to see that that's your mom and like all this blood is like just a little scary, but so cool."

Although Leni does not plan to take over her mother's Halloween tradition, Leni said she will continue celebrating every year.

She added, "I'll definitely carry on partying and dressing up every year," she explained. "I think dressing up is fun. It's the one [time of] year that you can be as crazy as you want, do something, and step out of your comfort zone. So definitely that."