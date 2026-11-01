Finneas O'Connell, Claudia give insight into newly married private life

Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski are enjoying every second of being married to each other

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Montecito, California, on August 29, with the 29-year-old musician's sister, singer Billie Eilish, officiating in front of family and friends.

Speaking about married life two months later, YouTube star Claudia, told PEOPLE magazine, "Oh, we’re blissed out. We’re still experiencing the withdrawals of that being the best day of our lives and it now being behind us. But it’s so good. We’re so happy, and just truly, best day of our lives."

The CYKLAR Skincare founder also mentioned, "New feeling unlocked, that’s what I keep saying. The feelings we felt on that day, I have never felt ever in my life before."

Celebrity guests at their nuptials included couples Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as well as 25-year-old influencer Emma Chamberlain.

Per Vogue, Claudia stunned in a custom-made ivory silk faille Oscar de la Renta ballgown, featuring a sheer veil and a long train, while Finneas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Speaking of the main ceremony dress, Claudia told Vogue previously, "We were putting it on, and I was saying, there’s something about this dress that just demands a moment of silence."

The beauty added that she was inspired to choose the style after delving into the Oscar de la Renta archives, where she found herself drawn to the more dramatic "princess-like" silhouettes from past collections.

Her 67-year-old mother-in-law, actress Maggie Baird, FaceTimed Billie Eilish so she could get a first look at the gorgeous wedding dress.

The Birds of a Feather hitmaker said, "My God, I can’t believe it. You look like an angel. Sorry to be interrupting. Love you so much!"

Finneas and Claudia also had two bows cut from the same fabric as her ceremony gown for their rescue dogs, Peaches and Moose.

Claudia praised Finneas, whom she met on a dating app in 2018, earlier this year as well, for wanting to be involved in their wedding planning.

She said in a video shared to YouTube, "Finneas has had more input than I think he thought he would have, which is exciting for me because I don't want to feel like I'm planning all this by myself.”

"I've been really surprised by how many opinions my fiancé has had, and I love it because I want him to feel ownership of this special day for us,” Claudia said of Finneas and his involvement in planning their wedding.