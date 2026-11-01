Kelly Osbourne's feud with sister Aimee takes new turn amid rare family reunion

Kelly Osbourne is reportedly hurt after her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and brother, Jack Osbourne, reunited with her estranged sister, Aimee Osbourne, after she announced she had broken off ties with Aimee.

​According to a report by The Sun, the family gathering came as an unpleasant surprise to Kelly, who is currently not speaking with Aimee and has no intention to reconcile.

​“Kelly is currently not on speaking terms with Aimee, and she was shocked to see the cozy reunion between the three of them,” a source told the publication.

​Last month, Kelly publicly announced her broken bond with her estranged elder sister on the We Need To Talk podcast.

​The DWTS alum said, “If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother.”

​“She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, feel as though she was embarrassed of us,” Kelly added.

Jack, Aimee, Kelly, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

​The reality star also explained how different the sisters are.

​“We’re very different,” she said. “Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. Like you couldn’t be more polar opposites. We’re like oil and water.”

​Moreover, she revealed at the time that she does not expect their relationship to improve.

​“I respect her, I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s OK. If you’re not going to accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life.”

​When the host asked Kelly about any possibility of reconciliation in the future, Kelly stated, “No, no,” as they are “polar opposites.”

​She said, “It's one of the hardest things of my life that I never and I never got a big sister. I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. I do have a resentment there.”