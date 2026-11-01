Rita Moreno shares how it feels to be almost 95

Rita Moreno has opened up about how she plans to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Set to turn 95 on December 11, Rita told People Magazine: "December 11th, it’s going to be my birthday. I’m going to have a dinner party with very close friends."

Furthermore, Rita shared how it feels turning 85, saying, "I’m thinking, ‘Geez, I can’t believe this. Really? I’m an old lady.’ But here I am."

With her career of more than 70 years, Rita is one of the last stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

About which, Rita said, "More and more it gets to be less and less."

"It’s amazing. I’m one of the few left of my particular era. I’m thrilled to still be here, to still be standing up," she added.

Known for her iconic musicals like Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I, the original 1961 West Side Story film and Steven Spielberg’s remake, Rita previously told E! News that she may be celebrating her birthday by being roasted.

"We're gonna have a dinner and, you know, I’m sure people will be insulting me all night," she said, adding that it's a "wonderful" way to celebrate.