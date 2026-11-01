Claudia Sulewski, Finneas O'Connell can’t get over their wedding

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell are still cherishing their “best day.”

The couple first met in September 2018 and tied the knot on August 29, 2026, at San Ysidro Ranch, after dating for almost eight years.

Now, speaking with People Magazine at the 2026 WWD honors gala, the bride looked back at their wedding day, saying, “Oh, we’re blissed out,”

She continued, “We’re still experiencing the withdrawals of that being the best day of our lives and it now being behind us. But it’s so good. We’re so happy, and just truly, best day of our lives.”

“New feeling unlocked, that’s what I keep saying. The feelings we felt on that day, I have never felt ever in my life before,” The actress and CYKLAR Skincare founder added further.

However, the newlywed also addressed her Halloween plans with her husband, “We love doing matching costumes.”

“But I have a costume from last year that I didn’t end up wearing,” she added, “And it’s kind of like a black and white, Joker, clown vibe. And Finneas is going to do a king of hearts. So I could be a spades card.”

“I don’t know. It’s going to come together with the makeup. So that kind of matches, and that’s what we’re rocking with this year,” the American YouTuber revealed further

It is pertinent to mention here that the wedding was officiated by the chart-topping singer Billie Eilish, who is Finneas O'Connell’s younger sister.