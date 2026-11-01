King Charles to show ‘unflinching honesty’ during Caribbean trip:Palace

King Charles will break his silence on a long due topic of conversation around the Royal history.

His Majesty, who was in the Bahamas last week, will speak about all the shameful aspects of the Institution as he moves across the Caribbean.

"The King will not shy away from confronting the most shameful aspects of the past during this visit," a palace spokesperson said.

"You may therefore expect him to address them in his speech with unflinching honesty, sincere sorrow, and respect for the wider discussions that will be taking place between relevant governments on this issue."

"It would not be appropriate for him to address matters of particular policy relating to the UK government's position," the spokesperson said.

King Charles received a warm thank you from Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali following his visit to one of the country’s most important coastal spaces.

The First Lady shared photographs with the monarch on social media, offering a throwback from his visit to the Kingston Seawall Esplanade.

In her caption, Arya described it as an honour to welcome His Majesty to the site, which she noted was among the significant family-friendly spaces revitalised through the National Beautification Project.

The tour also gave the King an opportunity to explore the Commonwealth Sustainable Cities Initiative exhibition, which featured innovative ideas for more sustainable urban development.

Environmental conservation was another key focus of the engagement, with discussions turning to mangrove restoration and management.

The monarch was joined by Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Mangroves Restoration and Management Project Coordinator Kene Moseley.