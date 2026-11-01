Savannah Chrisley breaks silence over Jason Galanis marriage criticism

Savannah Chrisley shares message for her critics

By Syeda Waniya
Published November 01, 2026
Savannah Chrisley breaks silence over Jason Galanis marriage criticism
Savannah Chrisley breaks silence over Jason Galanis marriage criticism

Savannah Chrisley spoke out amid criticism.

The reality star took to Instagram after facing criticism, as she recently revealed her secret marriage and pregnancy with Jason Galanis, who has previously been convicted in security fraud case; moreover, he is 27 years older than Savannah.

Savannah Chrisley breaks silence over Jason Galanis marriage criticism

However, in the posted message, the pregnant TV star wrote, “People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace. But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I’m reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me … The world may try to steal your peace, but it can never take away what God has promised you.”

Noting, “I’ve learned that you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

“Sometimes the greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you’re met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most. My heart is full. My blessings are immeasurable. And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring. Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word. JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS,” she added further in the message.

Syeda Waniya
Syeda Waniya is a reporter with one year of experience, covering films, streaming platforms, and celebrity culture. She analyses content trends and audience reception, providing thoughtful insights into what drives popularity in entertainment while presenting stories in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.
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