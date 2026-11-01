Savannah Chrisley breaks silence over Jason Galanis marriage criticism

Savannah Chrisley spoke out amid criticism.

The reality star took to Instagram after facing criticism, as she recently revealed her secret marriage and pregnancy with Jason Galanis, who has previously been convicted in security fraud case; moreover, he is 27 years older than Savannah.

However, in the posted message, the pregnant TV star wrote, “People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace. But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I’m reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me … The world may try to steal your peace, but it can never take away what God has promised you.”

Noting, “I’ve learned that you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

“Sometimes the greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you’re met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most. My heart is full. My blessings are immeasurable. And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring. Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word. JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS,” she added further in the message.