Rachel Bilson reveals how her daughter ditched her before Halloween

Rachel Bilson opens up about her ruined Halloween plans with daughter Briar Rose Christensen

By Areeba Sheikh
Published November 01, 2026
Rachel Bilson reveals how her daughter ditched her before Halloween
Rachel Bilson reveals how her daughter ditched her before Halloween

Rachel Bilson recently got candid about how her daughter, Briar Rose Christensen, “abandoned” her during Halloween preparations.

The 45-year-old American actress chatted with PEOPLE magazine to promote her new movie, Christmas at the Kringles, where she gave a birthday shout-out to her “Halloween baby,” daughter, as she was born on October 29.

While conversing about her daughter, who turned 12, Bilson revealed how her daughter ditched her after she planned to match her outfit with her daughter’s for Halloween.

She said, “Last year, she convinced me that she wanted to be a Squishmallow. Well, night of Halloween, who was a Squishmallow — and who wasn’t? I think you get where I’m going with this.”

The How I Met Your Mother star went on to joke, “She abandoned me. And I Squishmallowed myself all the way up the street for trick-or-treating … while she was a mummy.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rachel Bilsom welcomed her only child, daughter Rose, with her former partner, Hayden Christensen, on October 29, 2014, six years after meeting on the set of the 2008 film Jumper. The couple parted ways in 2017.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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