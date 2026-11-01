Prince Harry, Meghan Markle striving to become ‘international personalities’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded international personalities as they expand their horizons outside of the UK and US.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the UK, are in the pursuit of international recognition as Megan decides to host MasterChef spinoff in Australia

Expert Russell Myers explained: “I mean, this falls back into them being sort of international persons, doesn't it? A family that can pick and choose where they want to be. They don't need to, like the King, be in the Caribbean and having to go to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting; William choosing places for Earthshot.

“I suppose that's possibly more his choice, but you know, when he has to go to places like Saudi Arabia to sit down with MBS and do the statesman-like thing, Harry and Meghan don't need to do that.”

He said: “They can really have their pick of where they want to go. So if you want to live in the States, or you want to come over to the UK for six months to 15 years, as we've said, or you want to go and spend some time in Australia, well, you know, if the opportunities are there, then surely they can go there.”