Prince Diana did not believe in ‘Cinderella play’ for the Royals

Princess Diana refused to play happy for the sake of Royal family.

The former Princess is a Wales, who passed away in 1997, never pretended to forged for her happiness for the benefit of the institution.

Speaking to Marie Claire, royal historian Kate Williams said: “We want them to perform happiness, I mean that's what we want princesses to do.” Williams shares. “And Diana absolutely refused. ‘I'm not doing this. I'm not saying I'm happy. I'm not putting up with this.’”

“There’s this expectation that you are Cinderella, happily ever after, and you perform happiness,” she says.

"She tore it all apart and she tore it to pieces, and that's why I just think she is such an important figure in the history of of women," the historian tells Marie Claire. "I think that she's often undervalued as a feminist symbol."

In a suprising revelation from his memoir, Charles Spencer claimed his late sister Princess Diana was courted by an American politician and even considered the extraordinary prospect of becoming First Lady.

Prince Harry's uncle wrote that after falling in love with heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan following her divorce, Diana had the "naïve yet impossible" dream of moving to South Africa — where Spencer lived at the time — with her boyfriend because England had become "intolerable" to her.

He said she dreamed that Khan could work at a hospital in Cape Town, and they could live "happily nearby" her brother.

However, the other side of the world seemed to offer the possibility of asylum.

Spencer said that Diana once asked him if he thought she’d make a good American first lady, explaining that one of her "many powerful aging American suitors, keen to secure her as the ultimate trophy wife, had told her he was sure to win the presidency if she married him."