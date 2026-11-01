Queen Camilla talks about seeing ghost at Royal house

Queen Camilla once spoke about a haunting experience back in the days.



Her Majesty, who was still the Duchess of Cornwall back in 2018, revealed found something paranormal at Dumfries house.

In documentary The Real Camilla, the now-Queen admitted she felt the presence of a ghost at the place.

"There was definitely a ghost—without a shadow of a doubt. I remember the first time I walked up the steps, got into the hall and I thought, 'I can't go any further.' I literally froze,” Queen Camilla recalled. “If my hair could stand on end, it would have done.”

Her Majesty added: “I remember leaving and thinking, ‘I don't want to come back here again,’ and I didn't for a few years."

Camilla admitted things seemed to have changed after renovations on the property.

"Whatever was there had disappeared. The whole thing seemed to be smiling again,” she revealed.

King Charles kicked off the crucial Caribbean tour on Tuesday on his own despite the itinerary from Buckingham Palace noting that his wife would be accompanying him.

When it comes to overseas visits, Camilla usually joins the King but she was not seen in The Bahamas.

Whispers began about a health issue that kept the Queen at home but sources have revealed that it was a different issue that forced Camilla to stay back.

“Camilla’s travel issues does limit her ability to join him on a tour like this one, with all kinds of island hopping on smaller planes,” an insider told New Idea about the Queen’s phobia of flying.

Despite her fears, Camilla is expected to join Charles for the final leg of the Caribbean tour in Antigua and Barbuda. This was planned in a way so she has “less flights and less stress” especially with smaller planes.

“She really wanted to be there for him for the whole tour as it’s such a crucial period for the Commonwealth and he needs all the support he can get, but it was Charles who insisted she minimise her time on planes by meeting up with her for the last leg,” the source explained.