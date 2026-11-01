Jay-Z and Kanye West reunion at Super Bowl LXI? Roc Nation executive weighs in

With Jay-Z set to headline the forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show, entrepreneur Rodney O’Neal McKnight hoped for a reunion with Kanye West.



However, Lenny S., the senior music executive at Roc Nation - the company of Jay-Z and who has signed to select artists for the halftime show - said the possibility of such a reunion has been far-fetched.

In the post, McKnight wrote, "All I know is Jay & Ye got until February 14th, 2027 to figure it out and be on that Super Bowl Stage Together."

Under the post's comment section, Lenny wrote, “This game is sadly developing too much amnesia.”

The Roc Nation music executive's comment referred to the feud the pair had in the past, especially remarks West previously made about Jay-Z and his family.

In other news, Kanye West was open about how close he was to his late mother, Donda.

Given that, Kim Kardashian, who had been heavily involved in the rapper's life, believed his life might have turned out differently if his mother had been alive.

The Skims mogul even met Donda, though the encounter was brief, as she revealed in the new book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future by Jonathan Van Meter.

But when she met Ye's late mother, she had not yet become the Chicago rapper's girlfriend.

“I didn’t meet her as his girlfriend — just someone who came to the event. She was so nice. She was everything to him,” Kardashian said, recalling when she met Donda at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Discussing the brief meeting, Kardashian then moved to the impact of losing Donda on her former husband.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll always be lost without her,” she said, adding a poignant assessment, "but I do think everything would be different if she were still here."

Donda, meanwhile, passed away in November 2007. She was 58. Her cause of death, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, was linked to coronary artery disease coupled with cosmetic surgery complications.