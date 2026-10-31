Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff’s Department provides DNA testing update
Nancy Guthrie case investigation is currently ongoing
In Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the DNA evidence has drawn significant attention. Now, the Pima Sheriff's Department has issued a key update.
"The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," the statement read on X.
"Earlier this month investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance the case."
"A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case," the message read.
"We want to remind the public that no tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation," the readout noted.
Nancy, meanwhile, has been missing since Feb. 1.
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