Christopher Lloyd breaks silence on his career's biggest regret

Christopher Lloyd recently got candid and opened up about one regret he carries from the days of Back to the Future Part III.

For those unaware, the 88-year-old legendary American actor played the role of Dr. Emmett Brown in the 1990 American science fiction Western film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Elisabeth Shue, Mary Steenburgen, Flea, Thomas F. Wilson, and others.

Calling to mind behind-the-scenes memory in his new memoir, In My Own Time, Lloyd talked about the one stunt he wishes he did himself in Back to the Future Part III.

He wrote, “There’s a sequence in Part III where Doc is riding on horseback and chasing after the speeding steam-engine train that he hopes will once again bring Marty and the DeLorean back to the present day.”

“The scene called for me to ride my horse right up next to the rear of the train, until I was close enough to grab a handle on the car. However, I was plainly told not to actually grab that handle — in no way should I try to do that, or pull myself off the horse and onto the train,” The Addams Family star explained.

Lloyd went on to share that he was asked to ride the horse next to the train until it was time for the professional stuntman to take over, as doing his own stunts would be “too much risk,” but he had “no trouble riding up next to the train car.”

“I mean, it was right there. The train is hurtling along at some fantastic speed, and I’m so close I can feel it going whooooosh as it rattled alongside me. I was within reach. And I just felt, I can do this. It’s there. I almost put everything in jeopardy. But I didn’t, and that was a close call,” he elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that Christopher Lloyd's memoir In My Own Time was published on October 27, 2026, by Grand Central Publishing.