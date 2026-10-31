Drake on the verge of signing record-breaking record deal?

Drake, who is having a stellar year, is reportedly on the verge of landing the largest record deal of all time, according to DJ Akademiks.



Given the duo's friendship, he claimed during his appearance on One Night with Steiny that Drizzy's upcoming deal will be “probably the biggest record deal in history, on the books, in terms of what they would have to pay him as an advance.”

Akademics, even, claimed that Drake – who was previously in a deal with Universal Music Group – has completed his deal with them by releasing Iceman this year.

It remains to be seen how much leverage Universal Music Group has, the claim.

In other news, for his 40th birthday bash, Drake, a top Canadian rapper, had two musical acts in mind that were his dream.

The first was Sade. The British singer is best known for Smooth Operator, and the other is the hit group Backstreet Boys.

To realise the Toronto rapper's dream, his manager contacted the popular boy band — as revealed by one of its members, AJ McLean. It is unclear whether he contacted Sade.

But the challenge was bringing all members of the Backstreet Boys to the birthday bash in New York.

According to McLean, he was unsure his co-bandmate Kevin Richardson would accept the reunion, given his stress about focusing on his family.

However, Richardson's sons are Drake fans, and McLean joked they would have been furious if he declined.

For that reason, McLean joked that Richardson stayed hip-to-hip with Drake during the party.

That said, Drizzy was reportedly over the moon when the Backstreet Boys arrived at the party he threw and even joined them onstage at one point to belt out the group hit song I Want It That Way.

At the party, beyond the music and fame, Drake added a personal note during his speech, "Tonight is not about a tour or an album release or a bunch of videos we shot or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive."