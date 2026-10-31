Elon Musk proposes Moon mass driver for Petawatt-scale AI compute

On Saturday, Elon Musk said that a mass driver on the Moon could possess the capacity to deploy highly advanced AI orbital networks into outer space, scaling computational infrastructure by upwards of one petawatt annually.

Musk wrote in response to spencerpratt, “Launching super intelligence satellites into deep space with a mass driver on the Moon can achieve petawatt/year capability, which would far exceed the best case value of Earth’s economy..”

A mass driver is an electromagnetic accelerator that launches payloads along a track instead of lifting them with rockets; moreover SpaceX is already drafting the flight hardware. Its planned Star Mind AI satellites are meant for large in-orbit compute formations.

Musk positioned the lunar mass driver as providing an incremental annual expansion of that magnitude in deep space, pushing past the Earth-orbit computing trajectory he detailed Friday morning.

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ The best advice for young people today: settle the Moon. Loonies will run the early superintelligence economy, and the second wave heading to Mars and beyond will launch from there. It's years away, not decades.”

Second added, “Earth's economy is run on production of necessities and transport of those necessities throughout the world, nothing more and nothing less.”