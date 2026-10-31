Michael Douglas' wife Catherine Zeta-Jones asks him to 'clean his act up'

Michael Douglas recently got candid and reflected on his past romance.

The 82-year-old American actor and film producer illuminated the Friday, October 30th episode of The Graham Norton Show, where he promoted his new memoir One Helluva Rida.

During the conversation, Norton asked him if the number of romantic liaisons he had had surprised him while writing the book, to which Douglas replied, “I was a little surprised.”

“I try to use the example, we’re one of the few businesses where men and women are relatively equal … and actors and actresses we work together, and my mother, I remember, was in the theater and going to dressing rooms and seeing actors and actresses changing together, and we’re just comfortable with each other — and sometimes that gets carried away,” he explained.

The Wall Street star went on to share that his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones asked him to “clean his act up” when they started dating.

“When I courted Catherine, she told me, ‘If we are doing this, you need to clean your act up.’ I was divorced and seeing some other people at the time, so I had to call five women to break things off,” he recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Douglas, whose memoir One Helluva Rida came out on October 6, 2026, has been married to Zeta-Jones since 2000.