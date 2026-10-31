HBO drops Halloween surprise for 'IT: Welcome to Derry' fans

IT: Welcome to Derry season two is in the works. But for Halloween, the makers of the show surprised fans with something most of them weren't expecting.



That is a new, unexpected episode of the show, titled A Story of Derry.

30 minutes in duration, the surprise episode explores the origins of the IT – the evil supernatural entity – by going back hundreds of years in time.

It shows three Native but teenage American girls who encounter the IT whilst roaming through the woods.

The encounter with the IT – ultimately kicked off the events – that turned into the creation of the 13 sacred pillars that in turn created a supernatural barrier around the town of Derry – where the story of the series is originally based.

Among viewers of the IT franchise, it is commonly understood that those pillars kept the evil entity bound within the town, meaning he cannot escape Derry.

Meanwhile, a second season of IT: Welcome to Derry - the prequel story of the films - has been ordered.

And in the words of Andy Muschietti – the series showrunner – the show is planned for three seasons.

He previously told TVLine, "From the genesis of this project, we had the idea to make it three seasons, aligning with the three more important catastrophic events that are described in the interludes [of the book]."

"Those are the burning of the Black Spot in '62 [which was portrayed in Season 1], but then the massacre of the Bradley Gang in '35, and the explosion at the Easter egg hunt in 1908. It was always that blueprint for us."

The IT: Welcome to Derry season two is expected to air in late 2027 or early 2028.