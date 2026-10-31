Lauren Bennett’s cause of death revealed

British singer Lauren Bennett committed suicide, an inquest has found months after she was found dead.

The 36-year-old, who was a member of the girl group G.R.L, was found dead in Kent on 29 May.

In a statement read out by an assistant coroner on Friday, her husband Kenny Wormald said she had been struggling with severe mental health issues before her death.

The court heard she told him she was going out for a walk on the morning of her death while he remained in bed half asleep.

When she did not return for a few hours and did not answer calls or texts from him and multiple other family members, Wormald and her father went looking for her.

He went to a rural location using Find My iPhone for Bennett's device where he found her body.

The professional dancer said the pair talked about everything and there was no indication she was going to end her life.

Her father, Richard Bennett, said his daughter had lived an "amazing life" in a statement read out by assistant coroner Jyoti Gill.

He said she signed a record deal at just 17 and moved to the US on her own.

Pages of farewell notes were later found at her home, Kent and Medway Coroners' Court heard.

Bennett had previously been diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause anxiety, mood instability and depression, it was also told.

In the January before her death, the musician did not sleep for a number of days and was admitted to hospital under a mental health section.

She had experienced "substantial psychological suffering" since this point, Gill noted.