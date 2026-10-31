Collin Gosselin breaks silence on surviving 'abuse' at the hands of his mom Kate

Collin Gosselin recently got candid and talked about his mother Kate Gosselin behaviour with him.

As the 22-year-old television personality’s book In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood topped the New York Times Bestseller List for the sophomore week, he shared his happiness, taking to his Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Collin penned, “To everyone who has shown me love, believed in me, and supported my journey, thank you. You remind me every day that there is so much more love in this world than cruelty.”

Talking directly to his mother, Kate, in the post, he wrote, “To my mother, who continues to spread lies in an attempt to conceal her abuse and break my spirit, it’s not working.”

Even though speaking about his childhood is full of challenges, Collin is still determined to never hide it.

“My determination to speak out for survivors will always be stronger than your attempts to silence me. You will never stop my mission to protect and advocate for other victims of abuse,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Collin Gosselin thanked those who stayed with him as well as those who helped make his book a bestseller.