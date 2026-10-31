'The Batman Part II' faces another setback after cast member hit by Batmobile

The Batman, fans might be disappointed as the filming of The Batman part II has been reportedly paused once again after an onset accident.

​As per a report by The Sun, the shooting was stopped after a cast member was run over by the Batmobile during filming of an action sequence earlier this month.

​A source told the outlet that the unnamed cast member was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

​“The Batman films are known for their ambitious scenes but this one went horribly wrong and a cast member ended up being hurt," the insider shared.

​“People working on the set said the Batmobile had run someone over. Filming was stopped after the accident," the source continued, noting, “These kinds of action films always come with some level of risk and this accident served as a reminder of that,"

​“Luckily the person who was hurt received treatment at the hospital and is now recovering at home," the bird chirped.

​Moreover, the publication also reported that the person believed to be involved did not deny their connection to the incident when contacted.

​The sequel had already faced delays as director Matt Reeves stepped away to deal with a family matter.

​A DC Studios spokesperson said, “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2.

​“Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt’s vision of the film.”