Fate of Ozzy Osbourne's unreleased music laid bare

Ozzy Osbourne's two unreleased songs are expected to be released posthumously in his upcoming biopic.

According to a report by The Sun, the Black Sabbath alum, who died in July 2025, secretly recorded several tracks while working on his 2022 album Patient Number 9.

Now, a tipster told the outlet that two of those songs could feature in the biopic about Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

The source said, “Ozzy had a practical outlook about his medical issues and life.

“He was very excited to be in the studio for the Patient Number 9 sessions because Andrew managed to bring energy and excitement, even though he was struggling with his ailments."

The insider further spilled insights into the upcoming biopic, noting, “They worked on the album and Ozzy knew that, with the biopic in development, he saw an idea for works about his life and romance with Sharon.

“Those tracks have only been heard by (producer) Andrew (Watt) and his musicians."

However, the songs are still unfinished and even Sharon has not heard their final versions.

The source shared, “The final mixes have not even been finished. They remain works in progress and are to be considered for the movie.

“Sharon doesn’t even know what the final mixes will sound like."

“But the likelihood is that they will come to play some part in the biopic, which would be incredible," the tattler added. “Unheard songs from Ozzy from beyond the grave is something he would have loved.”

As for where the biopic stands in development, Sharon and their son Jack Osbourne are helping develop the film while Sony Studios is currently looking for a director and the script is also under development.