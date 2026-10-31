Brooklyn Beckham makes it clear where he stands on Nicola Peltz amid family drama

Brooklyn Beckham has made it clear that he does not care about criticism he gets for expressing his love for his "perfect" wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

A day after sharing a gushing note for Nicola, the 27-year-old chef once again posted a photo of his wife on his Instagram Story and hit back at online trolls.

“Yea I am obsessed with my wife,” he penned over the picture.

“Bring on the comments, I don’t care, she’s perfect," Brooklyn raved.

Brooklyn ended his message with a red heart to show his love for Nicola.

This came after Brooklyn paid tribute to his "beautiful" wife Nicola to mark seven years of their romance on Thursday.

The aspiring chef began, "My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me."

​He went on to gush, "You're my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life."

​"I'm so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words can ever explain."

Along with the caption, the doting husband also posted a cute photo with Nicola in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Nicola's cheek while she takes a mirror selfie.

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola began dating after they met at a 2019 Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile the pair also celebrate two major anniversaries, their April 2022 wedding and their August 2025 vow renewal.