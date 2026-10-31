King Charles, Queen Camilla's marriage under strain: 'Things have become incredibly tense'

King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage is in "serious trouble."

This shocking update comes after the release of the book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

In the book, Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, claimed that his sister once told him that Charles was in love with his valet.

Now an insider claims that accusation is ruining the royal relationship.

"Things have become incredibly tense between Charles and Camilla because Charles Spencer's book has dragged up a chapter of their lives that they both desperately wanted to leave behind," a source said told RadarOnline.

"Charles is absolutely furious that these allegations are being discussed again, and it's apparently becoming almost impossible for him to think about anything else. But Camilla is struggling too, and what really frustrates her is that everything seems to revolve around how Charles is feeling," the confidant continued.

A tipster added, "She's expected to be the one who keeps him calm and reassures him that everything will eventually blow over, but she's dealing with her own humiliation and upset. It's creating a great deal of resentment between them because neither feels the other fully appreciates what they're going through. The explosive claims in Spencer's new book really are stretching their marriage to the limit."