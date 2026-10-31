Zelenskyy welcomes US Patriot missile sale but says Ukraine cannot wait years

The United States has approved a $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that deliveries could take years.

According to The Guardian, the US State Department announced the deal on Friday, saying the missiles would strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian attacks.

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its integrated air and missile defense capabilities,” the department said.

Zelenskyy welcomed the decision but expressed concern about the delivery timeline, as Ukraine urgently needs more air defence missiles.

“However, it has been stipulated that deliveries may begin ONLY IN A FEW YEARS. Right now, the Russians are attacking our energy infrastructure every single day,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy urged the US and European allies to supply missiles from existing stockpiles, which could later be replaced through new production.

The proposed sale will be funded through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway, alongside Ukrainian funds supported by European Union financing.

Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor.

However, sources familiar with the deal were cited by The Guardian warning that the missiles may not arrive until the 2030s, raising concerns about Ukraine's immediate defence needs.