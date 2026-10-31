Marco Rubio cancels G20 family photo after countries threaten boycott over Russia
Around one-third of the countries attending the meeting in Atlanta reportedly opposed appearing alongside Russian representatives
The United States has cancelled the traditional G20 foreign ministers' group photograph after several countries, including Australia and the UK, refused to pose alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
According to The Guardian, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled the photograph after European nations and other participants threatened to boycott it over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Around one-third of the countries attending the meeting in Atlanta reportedly opposed appearing alongside Russian representatives.
“In no case will there be a family photo with European partners and Mr Lavrov together because … there is no normality with Russia,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the opening session, describing its impact on global markets and food security.
A spokesperson for Wong said Australia supported the cancellation and would not normalise Russia's invasion.
Despite the tensions, Rubio urged countries to work together on major international challenges.
“We are in a critical moment. We are facing a series of interconnected economic and geopolitical crises,” Rubio said.
The meeting also faced disagreements over the Trump administration's decision to exclude South Africa, a founding G20 member, while inviting Poland as a guest.
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