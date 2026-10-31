NATO commander urges Canada to invest in drones and AI to strengthen military

A senior NATO commander has urged Canada to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced military drones as the country prepares to increase defence spending by billions of dollars.

Speaking to Global News from Latvia, Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, said modern militaries must combine new technologies with traditional weapons and equipment.

“A force that is not protected against drones and (drone) swarms is a force at risk,” Vandier said.

His comments followed NATO military exercises in Latvia, where forces tested drones, electronic warfare and AI technology alongside conventional ground operations.

The exercises examined how new technologies could improve military effectiveness and protect troops against emerging threats.

“What we demonstrated was we can extend lethality and extend survivability of existing capabilities … if we bring them with a good mix of new technology,” Vandier said.

Canada currently has around 3,000 military personnel stationed in Latvia under Operation Reassurance, NATO's mission to strengthen security in eastern Europe.

The Canadian government has also launched a Defence Drone Initiative to expand drone capabilities within the Canadian Armed Forces and Coast Guard.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has committed to increasing defence spending, with Canada meeting NATO's two percent of GDP target this year and working towards a new target of five percent by 2035.