Pope Leo XIV makes history as first sitting Pope to vote in US election

Pope Leo XIV has made history by becoming the first sitting pontiff to cast a ballot in a U.S. general election.

The Vatican confirmed that the Chicago-born pope, formerly known as Robert Francis Prevost, submitted a mail-in ballot in his home state of Illinois ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Election officials at the Will County Clerk's Office confirmed that an absentee ballot request had been processed for the pope. The ballot was sent to his registered address in New Lenox, Illinois, and routed to Vatican City.

The Holy See Press Office said the pope regards participation in democratic processes as both a fundamental right and a civic duty. "In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV makes history as first sitting Pope to vote in US election

Leo, 71, is the first American-born pope. He has maintained a long-standing practice of voting whenever eligible, including during his years serving as a missionary and bishop in Peru. His election as pontiff did not affect his voting rights, as he retains his U.S. citizenship.

Leo was elected to lead the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church by the world's cardinals in May 2025.

Separately, the pope underwent surgery on October 13 to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after being diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Doctors have said he will not require further treatment.